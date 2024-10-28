//Cooking fire displaces four in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Unattended cooking leads to a apartment fire on Fry St. in Valdosta.

Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire on S. Fry St.

On Thursday, October 24th, at approximately 5:13 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 807 S. Fry Street. The first fire unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find visible smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered that the fire had been extinguished, thanks to the quick actions of a nearby resident. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS provided valuable assistance during on-scene operations.

One individual sustained injuries and was assisted by SGMC Health EMS.

A total of four occupants were displaced due to the fire. The Valdosta Housing Authority is providing assistance to those affected.

For further information, please contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.