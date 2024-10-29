//City of Valdosta to host Trick or Treat

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites families and residents to the annual Trick or Treat event for everyone to enjoy Halloween.

The City of Valdosta invites families and residents to participate in the annual Trick or Treat on Thursday, October 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This community-wide event encourages families to enjoy a fun and safe Halloween experience.

Trick or Treat Safety Tips:

Visibility & Storm Debris: As we continue to restore Valdosta from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, please carry flashlights, add reflective tape or glow sticks to costumes, be alert to debris as you drive or walk, and wear appropriate footwear.

As we continue to restore Valdosta from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, please carry flashlights, add reflective tape or glow sticks to costumes, be alert to debris as you drive or walk, and wear appropriate footwear. Street Safety: Use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing streets.

Use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing streets. Group Safety: Children should be accompanied by an adult or group.

Children should be accompanied by an adult or group. Treat Inspection: Parents are encouraged to inspect all treats before consumption.

Community members are also asked to drive cautiously and be mindful of pedestrians. Let’s work together to make this a safe and enjoyable Halloween for everyone!