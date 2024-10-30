//Armed felon arrested by Valdosta police

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A domestic dispute call results in the arrest of a convicted felon with a firearm by the Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

Arrested: Dexter Vern-Derric Murphy, African American male 31 years of age, Quitman resident

On October 26, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Green Street after a citizen called E911 to have officers check the well-being of a female at a residence. The E911 caller explained that the female may have been involved in a domestic dispute that involved a firearm. As officers responded, they were made aware that a subject involved, later identified as Dexter Vern-Derric Murphy, 31 years of age, had an active arrest warrant.

When officers arrived at the residence, they contacted the female who said she was alright. She confirmed that Murphy was inside the house and that he had a handgun. A Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit gave verbal commands for Murphy to come out of the residence. After several verbal attempts, Murphy came out of the residence, and he was detained without any incident.

Officers found a firearm, numerous rounds of ammunition, over 108 grams of marijuana, and tools indicative of narcotics sales, inside the residence where Murphy had been located.

Murphy was transported to Lowndes County Jail for the active arrest warrant, not related to this case, and the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony;

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony; and

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime-felony.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.