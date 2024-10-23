//Valdosta Ticket Office schedule for Winnersville sales

VALDOSTA – Tickets will go on sale next week at the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office for the 2024 Winnersville Classic Game.
Release:
Wildcat fans, tickets for the 2024 Winnersville Classic Game will be available to purchase next week! (October 28 – November 1, 2024)
All tickets are $10.00 each and will be sold at the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. CASH ONLY
- Monday, October 28: Season ticket holders and Touchdown club members may purchase an equivalent number of tickets for the Lowndes game that they currently hold for the season (i.e. if the season ticket holder has 5 seats for the home games, they may purchase up to 5 tickets for the Lowndes game). Ticket office hours for Monday, October 28 will be 9 AM until 12 PM and 3 PM until 5 PM.
- Tuesday, October 29: Parents of football players, band members, and cheerleaders may purchase up to 2 tickets. Valdosta City Schools faculty members may purchase up to 2 tickets. Ticket office hours for Tuesday, October 29 will be 9 AM until 12 PM and 3 PM until 7 PM.
- Wednesday, October 30: Tickets will be sold to the general public (4 ticket Maximum). Ticket office hours for Wednesday, October 30 will be 9 AM until 12 PM and 3 PM until 5 PM.
- Thursday, October 31: Tickets will be sold to the general public until all tickets are sold out. Ticket office hours for Thursday, October 31 will be 9 AM until 12 PM and 3 PM until 5 PM. Ticket office will close when all tickets have been sold.
- Friday, November 1: If any tickets remain, remaining tickets will be sold to the general public. Ticket office hours will be 9 AM until 12 PM unless all tickets have been sold. Ticket office will close when all tickets have been sold.