//Valdosta Ticket Office schedule for Winnersville sales

VALDOSTA – Tickets will go on sale next week at the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office for the 2024 Winnersville Classic Game.

Wildcat fans, tickets for the 2024 Winnersville Classic Game will be available to purchase next week! (October 28 – November 1, 2024)

All tickets are $10.00 each and will be sold at the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. CASH ONLY