//Wiregrass to participate in GEORGIA MATCH initiative

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be participating in the Governor’s GEORGIA MATCH direct college admissions initiative.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is among Technical Colleges and University System of Georgia colleges and universities participating in the GEORGIA MATCH direct college admissions initiative. Governor Brian Kemp announced this largest state-run direct admissions initiative in the nation at the Governor’s Workforce Summit last month.

Recently over 120,0000 high school seniors in Georgia received a personal letter from Governor Kemp listing the public technical colleges, and universities that are holding a spot for them in the Fall 2024 semester. The letter is based on academic eligibility and is a call to action to begin the next step in applying for college.

“Wiregrass has already received many inquiries from students in our 11-county service area as well as students claiming their spot to attend Wiregrass starting next Fall,” shared Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome these students and help them further their education next year.”

The letter from the Governor encourages high school students to inquire about further information from a college and then “claim” their spot by selecting their college of choice. November is No Fee November Month so those who apply for college during November will have their application fee waived. For more information regarding the GEORGIAMATCH admissions initiative visit gafutures.org/GEORGIAMATCH. To learn more about the programs offered at Wiregrass Tech visit Wirerass.edu.