//Wiregrass teacher named 2024 Adult Education Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass announces Adult Education Teacher as the 2024 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Adult Education Teacher, Margo Young-Smith, as the 2024 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. The Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.

The Teacher of the Year Award program is in its third year and is designed to recognize and honor instructors who make significant contributions to adult learners who are seeking to complete their high school equivalency degrees. Adult Education instructors are nominated for the Teacher of the Year Award by their peers throughout the college. College finalists participated in a selection process and interview with a panel of their peers. This year’s finalists were Joan Duffie, Adult Education Services Instructor – Ben Hill County, Renee Elliott, Adult Education Services Instructor – Coffee County, Sandra Scurry, Adult Education Services Instructor – Coffee County, Krista Spires, Adult Education Services Instructor – Coffee County, and Margo Young-Smith, Adult Education Services Instructor – Berrien County.

Smith has taught seven years as a middle school graded educator, seven years as a public school media specialist, and four years as a private school media specialist. She has been teaching adult education for the past four years serving in Cook County and Berrien County. Smith shared, “For me, teaching has always been a calling; my purpose. Adult education allows me to help people of all ages, all backgrounds, and all life situations achieve their educational goals so that they can improve their own lives, their families, their communities, and the world as a whole.” Smith believes that while there are some students who only need to be shown the type of content they will be required to know to pass the HSE, most need so much more. First and foremost, they need someone who believes they can do the work and grow academically.

Smith will represent Wiregrass at the state interview competition in March 2024 in Atlanta. For more information about the free adult education classes offered at Wiregrass Tech visit Wiregrass.edu.