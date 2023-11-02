//Wild Adventures extends season pass savings

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park extends savings on the 2024 Season Pass for a limited time including 3 BONUS Bring-A-Friend tickets.

Release:

Explore 2024 Season Pass benefits, including admission to every Special Event and FREE Admission to every Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert. Upgrade to Gold or Diamond for additional benefits like FREE Parking, FREE Unlimited Soda, Bring-A-Friend Tickets and more!

PLUS, you will receive 3 BONUS Holiday Bring-A-Friend tickets to use during Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright in 2023!

Get ready to make an adventure in 2024!

