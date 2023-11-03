//VSU invites public to free performance of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the public to a free performance of the United States Navy Band Commodores.

The United States Navy Band Commodores will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium. Tickets are free of charge and may be reserved at usnavyband.ticketleap.com.

Based out of Washington, D.C., the U.S. Navy Band Commodores is the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble — a vibrant, dynamic musical group constantly striving for musical excellence and the pursuit of new and exciting ways to communicate with their audiences.

Formed in 1969, this 18-member group tours the country every year, performing an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, exciting jazz vocal arrangements, and fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today. They write and arrange much of their vast library of music.

“This year, the U.S. Navy Band Commodores is touring the Southeast region, and we are honored that they have selected VSU as a stop — one of only three concerts they will play in Georgia,” said David Springfield, director of the Jazz Studies program at VSU. “After this tour, the group will not return to the Southeast region for at least five years.

“The College of the Arts and Department of Music at VSU are looking forward to hosting the group and providing the Valdosta area community with the opportunity to hear a world-class professional jazz ensemble for free.”

Springfield said that VSU’s Department of Music students will have a chance to network with members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, a valuable learning experience that will help them build confidence, gain a fresh perspective, and seek career advice.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEwVyl2WUYU to hear the U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform “America the Beautiful.”

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/

https://www.navyband.navy.mil/ensembles/commodores#bio