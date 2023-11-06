//VPD responds to Pinetree Circle house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a single-family home that started in the living room.

Release:

On Friday November 3, 2023 at approximately 1:12 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 5 Pinetree Cir. The first fire unit arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions visible coming from a single-family dwelling. A total of 13 fire personnel responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control. One firefighter was assessed by SGMC EMS for minor injuries and released. The occupant sustained burn injuries and was transported to SGMC. The occupant was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.