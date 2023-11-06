//VPD makes several arrests for thefts from vehicles

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department reminds citizens to remove valuables from vehicles after several arrests for thefts from vehicles in the city.

Arrested 1: Robert Marcus Moring, African American male, 53 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Gerrick Zaccheus Rolle, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Travis L. White, Jr., African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

The Valdosta Police Department is reminding citizens to remove valuables from their vehicles, and to lock their doors when they exit their cars. It is a quick and easy task that we ask citizens to make a nightly routine. This routine can assist in preventing crime from occurring.

Throughout the month of October, the Valdosta Police Department responded to approximately 59 calls for service in reference to thefts from vehicles. These incidents occurred in areas all over the city limits. Out of the 59 incidents, there was only one case where forced entry was observed.

During the past month, there were a total of 23 firearms stolen from inside vehicles within the city limits.

The department made several arrests for theft by entering auto, which is a felony charge:

On October 11, 2023, at approximately 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Robert Marcus Moring, 53 years of age, in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue;

On October 16, 2023, at approximately 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Gerrick Zaccheus Rolle, 27 years of age, in the 100 block of East Park Avenue;

On October 20, 2023, at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers identified five juveniles that had broken into a vehicle in the 700 block of East Hill Avenue. The juveniles were not charged with theft by entering auto, after the victim decided not to press charges since her property was recovered; and

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Travis L. White, Jr., 20 years of age, in the 900 block of Slater Street. White was charged with three counts of theft by entering auto, after it was determined that he had broken into at least three vehicles.

“The fact that our community had 23 firearms stolen out of vehicles this month is alarming. These firearms are being used to commit crimes in our city, as well as other communities. We cannot plead with citizens enough to take time to remove valuables from their vehicles, and take a few seconds to lock doors, to help us in taking steps to keep our community safe.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.