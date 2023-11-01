//Viking tickets available for Camden matchup

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Tickets are available for the Vikings return to Martin Stadium for the final regular season game against Camden County.

Release:

Our Vikings return to Martin Stadium for the final regular season game on Friday, November 3, 2023. The state football playoffs begin the following week. In the regular season finale the Vikings will host Camden County from Kingsland, GA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field.

Viking season ticket holders should use the last ticket in their season ticket booklet. It is gray in color and has the November 3 date printed on it. There is a misprint with the opponent. The ticket reads Richmond Hill but the opponent is Camden County. This mistake was discovered after the tickets arrived from the printer and it was too late to correct.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Viking fans are asked to bring back their rally towels that were provided at the previous home game. An additional 1500 have been printed and will be distributed at this game as fans enter. The towels are a joint effort of the Viking Touchdown Club and our generous sponsors.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase.



The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 6:00 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. Please join us this Monday, November 6, at 6:00 pm.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 7:00 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!