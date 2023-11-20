//VFD investigates Cherry Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a single-family house fire on Cherry Street that occurred early Friday morning.

Release:

On Friday November 17, 2023, at 2:30 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire at 209 Cherry Street. Valdosta Fire units arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find a single-family residence fully involved. Fire personnel quickly brought the fire under control and confirmed that it was a vacant with an aggressive search. No injuries to civilians or fire department personnel were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.