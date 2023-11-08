//VFD announces return of “Shop with a Firefighter” program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is bringing joy to Valdosta families this holiday season with the Shop with a Firefighter program.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is proud to announce the return of its heartwarming annual event, the “Shop with a Firefighter” program. This cherished community initiative will occur on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at a participating Walmart. The VFD, in partnership with generous donors from the community, aims to make a real difference by providing selected youth, aged 4 to 12, with the opportunity to enjoy a memorable holiday shopping experience.

The primary objective of the Shop with a Firefighter program is to lend a helping hand to families affected by structure fires and to bring warmth and joy to their holiday season. Families facing challenging circumstances are identified by the American Red Cross and forwarded to the department.

To make this possible, the VFD is reaching out to the community for monetary donations. These donations will be used to purchase gift cards for the participating children, empowering them to choose the gifts that will make their holiday season even more special. Firefighters from the Valdosta Fire Department will accompany the children and their parents during their shopping journey, serving as not only positive role models but also designated shopping buddies. This unique experience is just as enjoyable for the firefighters as it is for the children, creating unforgettable memories and fostering community bonds.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell expressed his enthusiasm for this annual tradition, stating, “The Shop with a Firefighter program is a shining example of how our community comes together to support each other, particularly during the Christmas season. It’s a time when we can share the spirit of giving and show these families that they are not alone in their time of need.”

The number of children who can participate and the amount each receives will depend on the donations received. Through this program, individuals and businesses in Valdosta have a direct opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families in need during the holiday season.

VFD accepts cash or checks payable to VFD Shop with a Firefighter. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at Station One on 106 S. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA 31601 (C/O Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter).

For more information, email Public Life and Fire Safety Educator Sherina Ferrell at sferrell@valdostacity.com. Your contributions will help brighten the holidays for Valdosta families and demonstrate the power of unity within our community.