//Valdosta residents reminded of ordinance violation procedures

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta reminds residents and business owners of the ordinance violation procedures to maintain a safe community.

The City of Valdosta, through its Community Protection Division, aims to inform residents and business owners about the purpose and process of red sign notices, also known as violation notices, as part of its commitment to maintaining a safe and aesthetically pleasing community.

The Violation Notice serves as a notification to property owners and tenants regarding violations on the property. The decision to post a violation notice depends on the nature and severity of the violation. In compliance with regulations, certain violations necessitate a public notice on the property.

Rectifying violations involves a varied process depending on the type of violation. For instance, structural issues may require a building permit for correction, while others, like a grass violation, may not need a permit. Property owners are encouraged to initiate corrective measures promptly. Notably, if substantial progress is made by the due date, an extension may be granted for further corrective action.

“We encourage everyone to stay informed about our city’s ordinances and regulations. Being aware of these guidelines ensures the safety and harmony of our neighborhoods and contributes to our community’s overall well-being. Your cooperation is invaluable in preserving the unique character and quality of life we cherish in Valdosta,” states Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager

To avoid receiving violation notices, property owners are urged to familiarize themselves with the City of Valdosta’s codes, ordinances, and other regulations on the city website. These regulations have been established to ensure the safety and enhance the standard of living within the community.

The City of Valdosta acknowledges the importance of preserving the city’s cultural history. However, the Community Protection Division emphasizes its responsibility to enforce compliance with city codes and ordinances. The division appreciates the cooperation of residents and business owners in upholding these standards for the greater good of the community.

For more information on current codes and regulations, please visit www.valdostacity.com/neighborhood-development or 229-259-3506.

The City of Valdosta is committed to fostering a thriving community by enforcing codes and ordinances to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. The Community Protection Division plays a vital role in maintaining the city’s standards through education, cooperation, and timely enforcement measures.