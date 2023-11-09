//Valdosta man arrested for narcotics after assault report to VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested for narcotics after being detained for an earlier assault report to VPD Officers.

Release:

Arrested: Terry Lamar Hudson, African American male, 52 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 2:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 500 block of East Moore Street after a citizen called E911 to report that she had been assaulted by a known individual. The first officers who arrived at the scene gave information to other officers that the offender, Terry Lamar Hudson, 52 years of age, had already left the scene. Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit observed the vehicle that Hudson left the residence in. As detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hudson threw items out of the vehicle window into a restaurant parking lot.

As detectives detained Hudson, other detectives recovered the property that he had thrown out the window of the vehicle. The property was approximately 42.89 grams of crack cocaine, along with approximately 7.99 grams of powder cocaine. Detectives found items that are commonly used with the sale of narcotics.

Hudson also had over $2,450 worth of currency in his pocket, which was seized.

Hudson was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine-felony;

Tampering with evidence-felony;

Battery-family violence-misdemeanor;

Possession of drug-related items-misdemeanor; and

Abandonment of dangerous drugs or controlled substances-misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.