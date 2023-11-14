//Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Valdosta-Lowndes residents are invited to help kick off the official holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Residents are invited to join the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta City Council as they officially kick off the holiday season in Valdosta – Lowndes County at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1, at 6:00 p.m. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus sponsored by Lowndes County, following the lighting of the fully-decorated Christmas tree located on the Historic Courthouse Lawn in Downtown Valdosta.

The Lowndes High School Viking Cantors will perform during the event, singing a few holiday favorites. While enjoying the festivities, residents may enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season. We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter.

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony brings the community together in the spirit of the season during the most wonderful time of the year,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “This event gives local families a fun place to spend quality time with their loved ones and connect with their neighbors. We hope everyone joins us for this tree lighting event to help us kick off the holidays together.”

Residents are encouraged to stay downtown after the Christmas Tree Lighting to enjoy the fun dining, shopping, and entertainment experience of First Friday.

On Saturday, December 2, residents are invited back downtown to enjoy the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and end at the Department of Health Building in Downtown Valdosta. The creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship, and use of the theme, which this year is “Snow Globe.”

For more information on events happening throughout Valdosta-Lowndes County this holiday season, visit www.lowndescounty.com and www.valdostacity.com.