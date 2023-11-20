//Valdosta City Council hosts town hall to address housing concerns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council members hosted a town hall in an effort to address residents’ concerns about the housing-related issues.

In an effort to foster transparency and community engagement, City Council members hosted a town hall on Thursday, November 16, to address residents’ concerns about housing-related issues. The meeting aimed to inform the community about the City’s role in addressing these concerns and to provide clarity on what actions can be taken.

City Marshall Joshua Hunt took the stage to discuss crucial aspects such as demolitions, the court process, and other elements related to community protection. His insights were invaluable in shedding light on the various procedures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

“I want to assure our residents that the City Council is actively engaged in addressing housing concerns. We understand the impact these issues have on our community, and we are committed to finding practical and effective solutions. By working together, we can create a stronger, more resilient community for everyone,” stated Councilman Tim Carroll.

Councilman Tim Carroll and Councilman Eric Howard emphasized the City’s commitment to tackling housing concerns. They highlighted ongoing efforts to educate the public and resolve issues surrounding housing, acknowledging the complexities involved.

Councilman Eric Howard stated, “The City is dedicated to doing its best to educate and address the concerns our residents have regarding housing. We understand the challenges our community faces, and we are actively working towards viable solutions.”

The town hall provided an open forum for residents to voice their concerns and seek clarification on the City’s role in resolving housing-related issues. This initiative is part of the City Council’s ongoing commitment to fostering communication, transparency, and collaboration between the local government and its residents.

For further information contact 229-259-3554.