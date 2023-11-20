Share with friends

VALDOSTA – For the 14th year, Southeaster Credit Union employees provided Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

For the 14th year in a row, Southeastern employees generously donated traditional Thanksgiving sides, desserts, and bread, and smoked turkeys to provide 16 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals. In the last 14 years, our employees have supplied Thanksgiving meals for 142 families, totaling 792 people! From the SCU family to yours Happy Thanksgiving! Our branches will be closed Thursday, November 23, and open Friday, November 24 from 9 am to 1 pm.