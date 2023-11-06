//City of Valdosta hosts two community road cleanup events

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department announces the Veterans’ and Thanksgiving Road Cleanup events.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is pleased to announce two exciting community road cleanup events that aim to strengthen community bonds, show appreciation, and promote neighborhood pride.

1. Veterans’ Road Cleanup

Date: Thursday, November 9

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: 2306 Jaycee Shack Road

In honor of our brave veterans, the Veterans’ Road Cleanup event will bring together community members to pay tribute to those who have served our nation. Participants are invited to meet at 2306 Jaycee Shack Road, where they will be provided with the necessary cleaning supplies and guidance to spruce up the local roads. This event offers an excellent opportunity for neighbors to connect and make a positive impact on their community.

2. Thanksgiving Road Cleanup

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Location: 512 E. Central Ave

As Thanksgiving approaches, the City of Valdosta invites all residents to join the Thanksgiving Road Cleanup event on Barack Obama Blvd. This event celebrates community and gratitude for the place everyone calls home. Participants should meet at 512 E. Central Ave, where all necessary supplies will be provided.

These events are fantastic opportunities to showcase the spirit of unity, civic pride, and gratitude for our community. We encourage residents to invite their friends, family, and neighbors to participate in these events, contributing to the beautification and harmony of our beloved city.

“These community cleanup events are not only a chance to enhance our city’s appearance but also to build stronger connections among our residents,” says Chandra McAllister, the Community Sustainability Coordinator of Valdosta’s Public Works Department. “We hope to see everyone come out and make these events a success as we collectively work toward a cleaner, more tightly knit community.”

Please mark your calendars for the Veterans’ Road Cleanup on Thursday, November 9, and the Thanksgiving Road Cleanup on Tuesday, November 21. Let’s unite to make a difference and show appreciation for the City of Valdosta!

For more information, contact Chandra McAllister at cmcallister@valdostacity.com.