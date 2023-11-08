//City of Valdosta collecting gifts for 2023 Mayor’s Motorcade

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is collecting gifts for the 2023 Mayor’s Motorcade for the Parkwood Development Center residents.

In the spirit of giving, the City of Valdosta is dedicated to making the holiday season special for individuals with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs residing at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, December 6th, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, accompanied by VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and the Valdosta Fire Department, will bring holiday joy to over 100 residents, spanning from ages 7 to 80, as part of the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade.

Traditionally, Valdosta, in collaboration with other municipalities across Georgia, has collected and delivered gifts to patients in state behavioral health hospitals through the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade, an initiative sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association. However, with the closure of the Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville several years ago, the nearest state hospital serving Valdosta patients is now situated in Columbus. Considering this, Mayor Matheson and the Valdosta Fire Department will be bringing happiness and festive gifts to residents at the Parkwood Development Center.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell expressed, “This annual event is an opportunity to give back, and it brings a sense of unity and joy to our community. It’s heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of the residents at Parkwood Developmental Center. We are dedicated to making their holiday season special, and we encourage everyone to join us in spreading the cheer.”

The City of Valdosta invites local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops, and caring individuals to join in this heartwarming cause by contributing gifts for the event. The items being collected for the residents in time for the holidays include clothing for men and women, hair dryers, small radios, clocks, matchbox cars/trucks, small musical instruments, and toiletries like solid deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

Monetary donations are also warmly welcomed and will be utilized to acquire any uncollected items on the gift list. Unwrapped donations and checks made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department can be received through Monday, December 4th, at the Fire Department’s Administrative Office located at 106 S. Oak Street. Additional drop-off boxes for non-monetary donations are available at Valdosta City Hall, 216 E. Central Avenue, Fire Station 1, 106 S. Oak St., or Station 2, 1350 E. Park Ave.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Community Relations and Marketing Manager, Sharah’ N. Denton sdenton@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3548.