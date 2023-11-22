//City of Valdosta announces Thanksgiving sanitation schedule

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the Thanksgiving holiday garbage schedule for the Sanitation Division.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 23rd, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect only garbage (green rollout can) on Thursday, November 23rd. Residents who normally have their sanitation collected on Thursdays should place their yard waste and junk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. Friday, November 24th, for both collections.

We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding as our sanitation workers diligently manage the increased demand.

Please get in touch with the Public Works Department at 229.259.3590 if you require additional information.