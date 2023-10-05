//Wiregrass names Valdosta Campus Fall scholarship recipients

Share with friends

Photo (front l-r): The Fall Semester Scholarship Recipients are L-R Cody Jerkins (Commercial Electrical Construction), Hunter Godwin (Air Conditioning Technology), McKenize Browing (Associate of Applied Science of Radiologic Technology), Jasmine Strickland (Associate of Science in General Business), Elizabeth Woolridge (Cosmetology), Draven Kearce (Mechatronics Technology Associate of Applied Science), Melanie Robinson (Associate of Science in General Studies) and Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. Not pictured is Tessa Crews and Logan Harper.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation announces the Fall scholarship recipients for the Valdosta Campus.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Seven students from the Valdosta Campus were among the eight Wiregrass students awarded scholarships made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The Valdosta Campus students awarded scholarships for the Fall Semester were: Elizabeth Wooldridge, Cosmetology, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship; Hunter Godwin, Air Conditioning Technology, The Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship; Jasmine Strickland, Associate of Science in General Business, The Renasant Bank Scholarship; Melanie Robinson, Associate of Science in General Studies, The Flora Fourakers Scholarship; Mckenzie Browning, Associate of Applied Science of Radiologic Technology, The Farmers and Merchants Bank Scholarship; Draven Kearce, Associate of Applied Science of Mechatronics Technology, The Trulieve Scholarship; Cody Jerkins, Commercial Electrical Construction, The Nadeen Green and Ned Cone Scholarship; and Tessa Crews, Radiology Technology, The Laurel and James Fryslie Scholarship.

On the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus Welding student, Logan Harper was awarded the Coyote Manufacturing Scholarship. He shared his excitement about being named the recipient and plans to use the funds to help pay for book costs and program expenses.

Cosmetology student Elizabeth Wooldridge shared how this scholarship given by Sidney and Sharon Morris has allowed her to pay for her books and program supplies.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Elizabeth Vickers, Executive Director for Community Relations and Fundraising. She can be reached at elizabeth.vickers@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.