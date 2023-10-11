//Wiregrass accepting new students for free Adult Education classes

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta Campus Adult Education instructors Tre’sor Fairweather, Michele Davis, and Mallory Buckler.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students for the free Adult Education classes.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free High School Equivalency classes. The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, and classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon, and evening. Students can choose from class times of 8:00 am-1:00 pm, 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, or 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. Wiregrass also offers classes in Valdosta at Goodwill, Valdosta Department of Labor, and Horne Learning Center. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted. The Valdosta Campus Adult Education instructors are Tre’sor Fairweather, Michele Davis, and Mallory Buckler.