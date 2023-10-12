//VSU invites community to celebrate Homecoming

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the community to join in on celebrating a “Mardi Gras Madness” themed Homecoming with a parade.

Release:

Blazer Nation friends are invited to join Valdosta State University students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni in celebrating Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 21.

PARADE

Themed “Mardi Gras Madness,” Saturday’s Homecoming festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The route begins at VSU’s Oak Street parking lot and then travels along Brookwood Drive to Patterson Street to Ann Street to Williams Street to College Street to Patterson Street to Brookwood Drive, back to the Oak Street parking lot.

This much-anticipated joyful celebration is the perfect opportunity to say hello to Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; catch a glimpse of Blaze; listen to the sounds of the Blazin’ Brigade; share some Blazer team spirit with the football team, cheerleaders, and Red Hots; meet the Homecoming court; and enjoy the procession of floats, people, and vehicles representing the university and the community.

Community organizations and businesses that wish to participate in the VSU Homecoming parade should contact the Office of Student Life at homecoming@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-5674 by Oct. 18. There is no fee to participate.

TAILGATING

Homecoming festivities continue at 12:30 p.m. with the President’s Tailgate at the Alumni House.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased at https://community.valdosta.state.org/shorter. This event includes food, beverages, live entertainment, and visits with Blaze, the Red Hots, and cheerleaders.

BLAZER WALK

VSU football fans have an opportunity to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more during Blazer Walk at 1 p.m. The route begins at the Alumni House and travels through the University Center parking lot and breezeway to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

FOOTBALL GAME

The Blazers play the Shorter University Hawks at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating is $20 for reserved seating. General admission seating is $12 for adults, $8 for school-age children, $8 for seniors 65 years of age and older, and free for active-duty military and the families.

POST-GAME FESTIVITIES

The VSU Alumni Association hosts a band party at the Alumni House following the big game. Guests can enjoy pizza (while it lasts), a cash bar for ages 21 and older, and live music by Deep Blues: C.

Fans who are unable to attend the Homecoming game can listen and find live stats at www.vstateblazers.com.