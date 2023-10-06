//VFD responds to apartment building fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an apartment building fire that was started in the kitchen.

Release:

On Tuesday October 3, 2023, at approximately 8:02 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 200 W. Mary. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find heavy smoke and fire conditions visible from the front of a two-story apartment building. A total of 20 fire personnel responded to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported. Nine occupants were displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross. Unfortunately one feline succumbed to smoke inhalation and one was rescued by fire personnel.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.