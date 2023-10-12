//VFD firefighters train with GSAR Task Force 2

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department’s firefighters recently trained with the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2.

Release:

Several of Valdosta Fire Department’s firefighters are members of the Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR), Task Force 2 who continuously train to ensure the public’s safety. GSAR is part of the state’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) program, and all the teams located throughout the state can be mobilized within two to four hours for deployment in-state through the State Mutual Aid Agreement or out-of-state through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). GSAR Task Force 2 is comprised of firefighters from multiple agencies within the South Georgia region.

Valdosta Fire Department’s firefighters train to ensure the public’s safety with the Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR), Task Force 2.

GSAR comprises several disciplines firefighters must be trained and certified in, including rope rescue, confined spaces, trench rescue, structural collapse, hazardous materials, and medical training. The Valdosta Fire Department houses one of the seventeen USAR rigs in the state of Georgia.

Recently, seven GSAR members from three agencies, including the Valdosta Fire Department’s Special Operations Captain Robert Mercer as one of the instructors, attended a Confined Space Rescue Technician Course from September 18 – 22. This training is to ensure the safety of firefighters and patients who are in confined spaces injured or suffering from a medical condition. In many confined spaces, the environment creates the need for rescue, so firefighters must be proficient in air monitoring, venting spaces, patient removal, and much more to carry out successful rescues. This training is essential for ensuring the

safety of firefighters and those who require rescue in such situations.

Valdosta Fire Department firefighter training to ensure the public’s safety with the Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR), Task Force 2.

Currently, from October 9 – 16, two GSAR members from the Valdosta Fire Department are attending a Structural Collapse Rescue Technician Course in Forsyth, GA. The course enables firefighters to use advanced techniques to locate, extricate, and stabilize victims within collapsed structures.

Valdosta Fire Department is committed to providing the highest level of service to the community, and the firefighters’ involvement with GSAR Task Force 2 is a testament to their dedication and professionalism.