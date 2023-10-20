//Valdosta residents arrested on multi-jurisdictional thefts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two Valdosta residents for thefts in multiple counties in Georgia.

Release:

Arrested 1: Cornell Quintaious Billington, African American male 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Megan Elizabeth Clair, Caucasian female, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 18, 2023, at approximately 10:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers were contacted by officers from Willacoochee Police Department about a possible location of a subject who broke into vehicles in their jurisdiction, as well as in Atkinson County. Officers met representatives from both agencies at a residence in the 1000 block of Cherokee Street, where the suspect’s vehicle was located. Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Burglary Unit responded to the residence. After receiving no response from anyone inside the house, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

As they prepared to execute the search warrant, the residents of the house, later identified as Cornell Quintaious Billington, 26 years of age, and Megan Elizabet Clair, 23 years of age, came outside. Both Billington and Clair were detained.

During a search of the residence, numerous items were located that did not belong to either Billington or Clair.

Detectives also located three handguns, which were stolen from three different jurisdictions, Willacoochee, Tifton, and Coffee County. Detectives also located a quantity of marijuana and prescription pills.

Billington and Clair were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

They have been charged with:

Four counts of theft by receiving stolen property-felony;

Possession of marijuana-felony; and

Possession of Oxycodone-felony.

Detectives are continuing to work with other law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigations.

“This is outstanding teamwork between several different law enforcement agencies. As detectives continue to go through the evidence, there is no doubt we will find more victims and these two will face more charges.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan