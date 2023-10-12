//Valdosta man arrested for firearm possession

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested by VPD for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a report of assault.

Release:

Arrested: Jordan Jalon Williams, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 8, 2023, at approximately 3:48 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Northside Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that she saw a friend being assaulted. The caller advised the 911 dispatcher that the victim knew the offender. When the first officer arrived on the scene, they observed the alleged offender, identified as Jordan Jalon Williams, 30 years of age, standing between two vehicles in the parking lot.

After officers spoke with the victim and witness, they determined that Williams had physically assaulted the female victim. Officers detained Williams without incident. A firearm was observed under one of the vehicles that Williams was standing besides, along with a bag containing suspected marijuana. Williams claimed both items as belonging to him.

When officers checked the firearm, it was reported stolen through the Valdosta Police Department.

Williams was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Theft by receiving stolen property;

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and

Simple battery-family violence-misdemeanor.

If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department.