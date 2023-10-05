//Valdosta, Lowndes schedules ‘Love Your River’ cleanup

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are partnering for the ‘Love Your River’ cleanup that’s scheduled for October.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, Naylor Boat Ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Vallotton Park.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the event, which will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, gloves, a refillable water bottle, and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided.

The City Cleanup Sites are:

VSU/Drexel Park (1401 N Patterson St)

Vallotton Park (1407 Lee St)

The County Cleanup Sites are:

Troupville Boat Ramp

Naylor Boat Ramp

The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to be once again the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources.

Volunteers can sign up and fill out an event waiver here.

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Engineering at 229-671-2424 or the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division at 229-259-3530.