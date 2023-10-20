//Valdosta awarded $25K for historic preservation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has been awarded $25,000 for the historic preservation of the Valdosta Southside Historic Resource Survey.

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $25,000 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grant from the Historic Preservation Division (HPD) of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The grant will support the completion of the Valdosta Southside Historic Resource Survey, a significant undertaking to preserve and celebrate the City’s rich historical heritage.

The Valdosta Southside Historic Resource Survey will comprise a comprehensive survey of an estimated 1,123 parcels within the City’s southern portion. The survey will visually evaluate all buildings, structures, objects, and sites within the survey area to determine their historical significance and physical integrity. To update obsolete historic resource data stemming from a countywide survey that was done in 2004 and the Southside NRHP survey that was done in 2006.

Resource surveys provide a basis for using legal and financial tools to protect and enhance historic resources. Surveys also provide a database from which the City may monitor and channel development.

The City is in process of hiring a qualified historic preservation consulting firm to complete the project. The expected completion date for the project is February 2025.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Historic Preservation Division, and we extend our gratitude for their support in funding this significant community historic preservation project,” said Senior Planner of Historic Preservation Jeff Brammer.

Brammer adds preserving the City’s history is vital for future generations, and this grant will enable us to conduct a comprehensive Historic Resource Survey to capture the essence of Valdosta’s past.

About the Historic Preservation Division

The Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is dedicated to promoting the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia. Through grants, technical assistance, and outreach, the division supports communities in their efforts to protect and celebrate their unique cultural heritage.