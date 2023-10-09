//Mama Sone to perform live in the Turner Center Art Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts to host free Music in the Art Park live concert with Mama Stone sponsored by Landis International, Inc.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Mama Stone for a live Music in the Art Park concert on Fri., October 13 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert, sponsored by Landis International, Inc., is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering will be the food vendor on site.

Based out of Valdosta, Mama Stone is a Progressive R&B band, and blends classic textures and moods with new age progressions and frequencies.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.