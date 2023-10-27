//Lowndes plans to participate in Operation Green Light for Veterans

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County plans to participate in Operation Green Light to support local military veterans.

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from November 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to the country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

