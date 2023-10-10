//Lowndes Mental Health Coalition to host World Mental Health Day event

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – The Lowndes County Mental Health Coalition celebrates World Mental Health Day with a fall event full of fun and resources.



To celebrate World Mental Health Day the Lowndes County Mental Health Coalition will host an event full of fall activities, treats for kids, resource tables, food trucks, and other entertainment. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 5:30pm until 7:30pm in the outpatient parking lot of Legacy Behavioral Health located at 3120 N. Oak St. EXT., Valdosta, GA 31602.

To provide resources at the event please contact:

Heather Stephens at heather.stephens@va.gov or call 850-544-7274