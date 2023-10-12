//Lowndes housing market keeps sellers on sidelines

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – New data reveals that Lowndes County housing has low inventory with higher interest rates.

New Georgia MLS September housing data reveals that Lowndes County has low inventory with higher interest rates providing headwinds into 2024.

Low Inventory (lack of supply), higher interest rates, and homeowners with historically low mortgage rates are keeping prospective sellers on the sidelines.

These factors, combined with seasonal slowdowns and economic uncertainty will continue to provide headwinds as we enter into 2024.

Housing prices will continue to climb, as residential inventory shows no sign of increasing.

While home foreclosures have not significantly increased, it is a market condition that is being closely watched.

Across Georgia, Sales Units and Sales Volume are significantly lower than last year, with both being off by 22% and 18% respectively. Overall Sales Volume is down $6.3 Billion as compared to 2023.

