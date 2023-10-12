//Lowndes housing market keeps sellers on sidelines

LOWNDES, CO. – New data reveals that Lowndes County housing has low inventory with higher interest rates.
Release:
New Georgia MLS September housing data reveals that Lowndes County has low inventory with higher interest rates providing headwinds into 2024.
- Low Inventory (lack of supply), higher interest rates, and homeowners with historically low mortgage rates are keeping prospective sellers on the sidelines.
- These factors, combined with seasonal slowdowns and economic uncertainty will continue to provide headwinds as we enter into 2024.
- Housing prices will continue to climb, as residential inventory shows no sign of increasing.
- While home foreclosures have not significantly increased, it is a market condition that is being closely watched.
- Across Georgia, Sales Units and Sales Volume are significantly lower than last year, with both being off by 22% and 18% respectively. Overall Sales Volume is down $6.3 Billion as compared to 2023.
For more information on this story, a link is available below for the Georgia MLS September housing data:
https://www.gamls.com/statistics/marketsnapshot/county/Lowndes