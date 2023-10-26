//Lowndes FFA show team wins big at GA National Fair

Share with friends

Photo: (Back Row) Andrew Cone (8th), Wade Ross (10th), Landen Zipperer (12th), Henry Stone (9th), Braylynn Moore (10th). (Front Row) Lacey Montgomery (11th), Emaleigh Yunker (6th), Jalie Montgomery (9th), Landry Zipperer (6th), Brooklyn Conway (6th).

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes FFA Cattle team, made up of 6-12th grade students, wins the Reserve Champion Herdsman Award at the GA National Fair.

Release:

The Lowndes FFA Cattle team, made up of 6-12th grade students from Lowndes County Schools shined brightly at the GA National Fair.

The team brought home the Reserve Champion Herdsman Award for the second year in a row based on their teamwork, industry knowledge, and cattle herdsman skills. These competitors work with the beef projects as part of their Supervised Agricultural Experience to secure the future of the cattle industry and its importance in our daily lives. In addition, the exhibitors placed high within their calf and showmanship classes. The cattle show team will continue with their project until March 11th at 6 PM when they will host their final show of the season at the Valdosta Civic Center. The public is invited to visit the show and sale (March 12th, 7 PM) to support these hardworking students.