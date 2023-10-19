//Lowndes County 911 Director named

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County recently named Tonya Davis as the new Lowndes County 911 Director after the former director retired.

Release:

Tonya Davis has been named Director of Lowndes County 911 after former Director Danny Weeks retired in September after 38 years with Lowndes County.

Davis is a detail-oriented public safety communications leader with 23 years of experience at Lowndes County 911. She started her career with Lowndes County 911 right out of high school and has held positions of Telecommunications Operator, Telecommunications Specialist, Assistant Team Leader, Team Leader, and Accreditation Manager. Most recently, she has served as Assistant Director for the past nine years.

“We are thrilled to promote Tonya Davis as Director of Lowndes County 911,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “With years of experience in emergency response and a passion for serving the community, I am confident in Tonya’s ability to lead the department to even greater heights. Her dedication to innovation and commitment to excellence will ensure that our residents receive the highest quality care in their time of need. I look forward to her positive impact on our organization and community.”

Davis has vast public safety experience and training on a wide range of topics. These include CPR, Emergency Medical Dispatching, recruiting/hiring, communications training, communications supervision, Critical Incident Stress Management, Active Shooter Incident Management, and Advanced Incident Command System for Command and General Staff. She has also completed the Georgia 911 Director’s Academy in 2021 and recently completed the Georgia Emergency Management Basic Public Information Officer Course.

“My primary goal is to continue to build on the foundation of excellence that the leaders have set before me,” said Tonya Davis, Director of Lowndes County 911. “I have a strong desire to keep our organization grounded in its primary purpose while seeing us move into a true next generation 911 environment. This environment will improve the speed, reliability, and interoperability of emergency communications.”

For more information on Lowndes County 911, visit www.lowndescounty.com.