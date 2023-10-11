//FEMA, Home Depot offer free repair, rebuilding advice

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – FEMA and the Home Depot in Valdosta offer free information and tips on repairing and rebuilding after Hurricane Idalia.

As residents repair and rebuild after Hurricane Idalia, FEMA has teamed with the Home Depot in Valdosta to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by natural disasters stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They also will share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

The specialists are available Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Saturday, Oct. 14 at:

Home Depot

1825 Norman Dr.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Repair and rebuild advice will be available each day, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will also be on site from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days to help survivors apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6, 2023.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.