//City of Valdosta schedules final storm debris pickup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works Department is urging citizens to follow all guidelines for storm-related debris for final pickup.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has been working tirelessly to clear storm-related debris from all affected areas. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our citizens during this daunting task. As we work to conclude this phase of storm cleanup, all storm-related debris must be placed curbside prior to Thursday, October 12th, when we are scheduled to complete final pickup. Any debris not curbside by October 12th the City cannot guarantee pickup and will be the responsibility of the resident for disposal and cleanup.

The Public Works department will resume normal weekly maintenance for yard debris pick-up on Monday, October 16. Please make sure you follow the City’s ordinance on the size of material, size of pile and placement.

To ensure an efficient and comprehensive cleanup, the city encourages all residents to adhere to the following City ordinances :

Chapter 82 – Solid Waste Article I – In General and Article II – Refuse Collection and Disposal of the Code of Ordinances is enacted to read as follows:

Sec. 82-33. Precollection

(b) Preparation

(4) Yard waste shall be placed at the curbside streetside or alleyway for collection Limbs or cuttings when placed for collection shall not be over 4 feet in length and 12 inches in diameter Additional fees will apply to yard waste piles larger than 4 ft x 8 ft x 5 ft.

(5) Trees large bushes or shrubbery that are trimmed by anyone other than a resident where left for pickup or by commercial trimmers or tree surgeons are not to be picked up by the City. All persons other than residents trimming or cutting trees large bushes or shrubbery shall be responsible for disposing of the residue of trees bushes or shrubbery that are trimmed.

Debris Placement: Please place storm-related debris on the right-of-way in front of your property. Items shall be placed on the curb with the roll out container no earlier than 12:00 p.m. of the day before the day of collection. This includes fallen branches, tree limbs, and any other storm-generated waste. Separation of Debris: Differentiate between vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves) and construction debris (shingles, siding). Separating these materials will expedite the removal process. Prohibited Items: Avoid placing hazardous materials, electronics, or household garbage in the storm debris piles, as these will not be collected during the cleanup process.

“We recognize the challenges our community faces in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia and we appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience in helping us streamline the recovery process. By placing debris properly at the right-of-way, you not only contribute to the safety of our neighborhoods but also enable our contractors and city trucks to efficiently clear the area,” emphasized Director Musgrove.

Following October 12th, residents will be responsible for managing their debris through alternative means. Options may include private waste removal services or transport to designated disposal sites. It is crucial for the community to collaborate in ensuring a swift and thorough cleanup process.

The city appreciates the cooperation of citizens during this challenging period, and commend the resilience demonstrated by the City of Valdosta community.

The City of Valdosta is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens through effective public services and community engagement. With a focus on sustainability and resilience, the city aims to create a safe and vibrant environment for all.