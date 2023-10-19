//City of Valdosta hosts second Public Open House

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta to host a second Public Information Open House at the Valdosta City Hall Annex that is open to the community.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce that it will host a Public Information Open House on Thursday, October 19, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex located on N. Lee Street. This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing St. Augustine Road Overpass Transportation Investment Act (TIA) project.

The open house will take place on Thursday, October 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., providing an opportunity for the community to engage with project representatives, ask questions, and gain insights into the progress of the St. Augustine Road Overpass TIA project.

City Engineer Benjamin O’Dowd expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming Public Information Open House, stating, “We are excited to engage with the community and provide valuable insights into the progress of the St. Augustine Road Overpass TIA project. This open house is a crucial opportunity for residents to connect with the project team, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the enhancements we are making to the transportation infrastructure in Valdosta. We look forward to fostering a collaborative dialogue with the community and ensuring transparency throughout the project’s development.”

The St. Augustine Road Overpass TIA project aims to enhance transportation infrastructure in the Valdosta area, and the City is eager to keep the community informed about its developments. For more information about the St. Augustine Road Overpass TIA project and future updates, please visit the official City of Valdosta website at www.valdostacity.com or contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.