//City of Valdosta hosts New Employee Luncheon

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently hosted a special New Employee Luncheon to welcome new members of the City’s workforce.

The City of Valdosta’s Human Resources department proudly organized a special New Employee Luncheon on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11, at the Woman’s Building. This event’s primary objective was to warmly welcome new members of our City’s workforce and facilitate introductions to the key leadership team.

“Hosting a new employee luncheon is more than just a gesture; it’s a deliberate effort to nurture a sense of belonging and integration within our organization. We lay the foundation for collaboration, open communication, and a shared commitment to the City of Valdosta’s mission,” said Human Resources Director Jennie Boyer.

During the luncheon, new employees got acquainted with the City Manager, Richard Hardy, and the Assistant City Manager, Catherine Ammons. The luncheon aims to foster a sense of community and connection within the City of Valdosta, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and communication among team members.

City Manager Richard Hardy expressed his enthusiasm about welcoming new talents to the city workforce, stating, “We are delighted to have such a talented and diverse group of individuals joining our team. The success of our City is built on the strength of our workforce, and events like these help create a supportive environment for our employees to succeed.”

The New Employee Luncheon provided introductions and encouraged an open dialogue between new hires and key leaders. The City of Valdosta is committed to providing employees with a positive and inclusive work environment.

“It is essential for new employees to feel welcomed and integrated into our community,” said Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons. “This luncheon is just the beginning of their journey with the City of Valdosta, and we look forward to seeing their contributions to our vibrant City.”

The City of Valdosta continues its dedication to building a diverse and dedicated team, and this occasion underscores the organization’s commitment to providing a positive and engaging workplace for all employees.