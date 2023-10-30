//City of Valdosta hosts GMA Clerk Lunch & Learn

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently hosted the Georgia Municipal Association District 11 Clerk Lunch & Learn at the Turner Center.

The City of Valdosta was honored to serve as the host for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) District 11 Clerk Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The topic of discussion was E-Verify & Immigration, along with SAVE, business licenses, audits, and more resources.

The Lunch & Learn brought together Municipal Clerks and other Government Professionals from surrounding communities to learn more about important topics related to E-Verify & Immigration and SAVE. This informative session was part of a series of events organized by the Georgia Municipal Association to promote knowledge, education, and collaboration among Georgia’s municipalities.

The City of Valdosta was proud to be a part of this educational initiative. Attendees were also given an opportunity to tour the Turner Center for the Arts which was an ideal venue for the event. The Turner Center for the Arts is a cultural hub within the City of Valdosta, and it was a fitting location for exchanging valuable insights and information.

“The Lunch and Learn was a remarkable opportunity for Municipal Clerks and other Professionals from cities in the surrounding area to come together and engage in a productive dialogue about the critical topics such as E-Verify & Immigration and SAVE,” City Clerk Teresa Bolden stated.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in meaningful discussions and gained a deeper understanding of the complex issues surrounding Immigration & E-Verify and SAVE. This knowledge-sharing platform benefited those in attendance and contributed to the broader goal of fostering informed decision-making within Georgia’s Municipal Government.

The City of Valdosta would like to extend its gratitude to Pam Helton, Director of Member Services, and Emily Davenport, Member Services Consultant, with the Georgia Municipal Association for organizing this event and to all the participants who helped to made it a success. As a City dedicated to progress and collaboration, Valdosta remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance learning, knowledge, and expertise of Municipal Government Professionals throughout the region.