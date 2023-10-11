//City of Valdosta hosts Cultural Diversity Trainings

Share with friends

In a commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful organization, the City of Valdosta Human Resources department hosted comprehensive Cultural Diversity and Harassment Trainings on Monday, October 9th.

The training sessions aimed to provide city employees with valuable insights and tools to enhance cultural competence, promote diversity, and prevent harassment in the workplace. Recognizing the importance of a diverse and respectful environment, the City of Valdosta prioritizes ongoing education and awareness for its staff.

Key highlights of the training included:

Cultural Competence: Participants engaged in discussions and activities designed to deepen their understanding of different cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds. The goal was to promote a workplace that embraces diversity and fosters a sense of belonging for all employees. Harassment Prevention: The training addressed the significance of recognizing and preventing harassment in all its forms. Employees were equipped with knowledge about identifying, reporting, and addressing incidents of harassment, ensuring a safe and respectful workplace for everyone. Inclusive Communication: Participants learned effective communication strategies that promote inclusivity and respect. The emphasis was on creating an environment where all individuals feel heard and valued.

City officials expressed their commitment to creating an environment that reflects the community’s diversity and fosters a culture of mutual respect. Human Resources Director Jennie Boyer highlighted, “Our city thrives when we embrace and celebrate our differences. This training is a proactive step towards building a more inclusive and welcoming workplace for all.”