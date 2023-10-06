//City of Valdosta hosted Health and Benefits Fair for employees

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta hosted the Health and Benefits Fair for employees to have the opportunity to a range of health services.

The City of Valdosta Human Resources department proudly hosted its annual Health and Benefits Fair on Wednesday, October 4, at the Mathis City Auditorium. This event is the City’s commitment to employee well-being united with various resources to empower and inform its valued workforce.

The primary objective of the Health and Benefits Fair is to provide employees with a comprehensive platform to explore and access a range of health and wellness services. The event facilitates a proactive approach to employee well-being by offering vital information, interactive sessions, and connections with healthcare professionals.

“The annual Health and Benefits Fair stands as a testament to our dedication to the well-being of our employees. We aim to empower our employees by providing them with invaluable resources and information to make informed decisions about their health and benefits,” stated Director of Human Resources Jennie Boyer.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Health and Wellness Resources: The fair featured an array of health and wellness resources, including informational booths and expert sessions. Employees could gain insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Benefits Guidance: The fair included dedicated sessions to educate employees about the various benefits available to them. Human Resources professionals were on hand to answer queries, explain benefits packages, and guide employees in making informed decisions regarding their well-being. Vendor Collaborations: The City collaborated with reputable health and benefits industry vendors, ensuring employees had direct access to the latest information and services. This collaborative effort sought to enhance the overall well-being of the workforce. Networking Opportunities: The event provided a conducive environment for employees to network with healthcare professionals, vendors, and colleagues.

The City of Valdosta recognizes the pivotal role of a healthy and engaged workforce in our community’s success. Events like the Health and Benefits Fair underscore the City’s commitment to fostering a workplace environment that prioritizes the well-being of its employees.