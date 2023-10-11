//City of Valdosta completes Griffin Avenue Intersection Project

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the completion of the Griffin Avenue Intersection Project thanks to TSPLOST funding.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Engineering Department has announced the completion of the Griffin Avenue Intersection Project, thanks to the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). The voter-approved one-cent sales tax provides funding for community-selected transportation infrastructure projects through the Georgia Transportation Investment Act (TIA).

The Griffin Avenue Intersection Project is among the many TSPLOST projects voted on in 2018. The construction phase began in February 2023 and was completed on time and under budget. The project has significantly improved the citizens’ safety by realigning the intersection to provide better visibility for drivers turning onto South Patterson Street. Furthermore, new sidewalks and crosswalks were added to make it easier for pedestrians to navigate the area. The project also includes improvements to the stormwater system, ensuring the area can handle heavy rain and prevent flooding.

The TSPLOST provides a unique opportunity for regionally-oriented economic and community development funds to undertake construction projects more quickly and efficiently.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact that this project will have on our community,” stated City Engineer Ben O’Dowd. “The safety and accessibility of our city are of the utmost importance, and this project is a significant step towards maintaining that goal. We want to thank the citizens of Valdosta for their continued support of the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), which has made this project possible.”

With the completion of the Griffin Avenue Intersection Project, the City of Valdosta’s Engineering Department has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the transportation infrastructure in the community. The City of Valdosta remains committed to making Valdosta a safer and more accessible place for everyone.

For more information and a list of TSPLOST projects, click here: https://tinyurl.com/SPLOSTandTSPLOST