//Wild Adventures offer free admission after Hurricane Idalia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission for first responders, utility workers, and residents of Hurricane Idalia FEMA assistance counties.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering complimentary admission this weekend to first responders, utility service workers and anyone who lives in a county eligible to receive Hurricane Idalia public assistance from FEMA.

“Hurricane Idalia had a significant impact on our community and was devastating for many Florida and Georgia families,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “This weekend, we want to offer those families an opportunity to get away from the aftermath of the storm and create some positive memories with each other.”

Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24. To receive free admission, first responders and utility service workers can show proof of employment such as a paystub or work ID at one of the park’s ticket booths. Residents of counties eligible for Hurricane Idalia FEMA assistance can present proof of residency such as a valid driver’s license or utility bill.

Georgia counties eligible for this offer include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware, and Wayne counties.

Eligible Florida counties include: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

For more information about Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend, including frequently asked questions about the offer, visit WildAdventures.com/HurricaneIdalia. Parking is $18 per vehicle, per day.

Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend coincides with the opening of the third annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Pumpkin Spice Festival. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns transform Wild Adventures into a family-friendly holiday event, featuring towering tigers, gigantic giraffes, super-colossal spiders and more–all made of pumpkins. The Pumpkin Spice Festival features fun and unique foods with everyone’s favorite fall flavor: pumpkin spice.

New this year at Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery, which features 150 intricately carved pumpkins featuring famous Georgia places, faces and more. The gallery was created by master pumpkin carver Jim Morey.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival continue Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 29 and are included with park admission or a Season Pass. 2024 Season Passes are on sale now, and individuals who purchase before Oct. 29 will get the rest of 2023 free.

For information about Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, 2024 Season Passes and more, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.