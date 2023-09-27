//VSU to host Pops in the Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU will host the Pops in the Park featuring performances by VSU Department of Music faculty-led student groups.

Valdosta State University’s Music Scholarship Alliance hosts Pops in the Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Pops in the Park features entertaining performances by four VSU Department of Music faculty-led student groups — Steel Band, conducted by Ryan Smith; Spotlighters, conducted by Clell Wright; Jazz Ensemble, conducted by David Springfield; and New Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Curt Kimbrough.

Pops in the Park also features special appearances by the VSU Faculty Jazz Combo — Javian Brabham on trumpet, Wilson Poffenberger on saxophone, Doug Farwell on trombone, Jay Hicks on guitar, David Springield on piano, Tod Leavitt on bass, and Ryan Smith on drums — and special guests Sage Khan, trumpet soloist, and Andrew Hill, vocal soloist.

Khan earned a Bachelor of Music in Music Performance at VSU in 2015. He recently returned to Valdosta after traveling the world as lead trumpeter and soloist for Royal Caribbean International. He currently performs with various groups across the South Georgia region.

Hill is the assistant director of bands and director of the Jazz Ensemble at Valdosta High School. He is a trombone player and trained singer who earned a Bachelor of Music Education in 2003 and a Master of Music Education in 2004, both at VSU.

Proceeds from Pops in the Park benefit scholarships for the talented students studying in the Department of Music at VSU.

General admission tickets for Pops in the Park are $20 for adults; $15 for students, senior citizens, and military personnel; and free for children ages 12 and under. They may be purchased at https://community.valdostastate.org/pops_in_the_park or at the event.

Pops in the Park attendees are welcome to bring their outdoor folding chairs, picnic dinners, and blankets and enjoy an evening of musical performances at the Fine Arts Building Amphitheatre. Tables for up to eight may be reserved for $150. Sponsorship tables for up to eight are available for $250.

Call (229) 333-5804 for more information.

On the Web: https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/