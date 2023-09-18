//VSU, City of Valdosta invite families to Downtown Family Fun Night

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Valdosta State University invite families to Downtown Family Fun Night at Unity Park Amphitheater.

Release:

Valdosta State University and the City of Valdosta present Downtown Family Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Unity Park Amphitheater. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to work with VSU to provide a fun-filled evening for families in our community,” said Richard Hardy, Valdosta city manager. “This event is a great way for us to come together and strengthen the relationship between the city and the university. We look forward to seeing everyone there and having a great time.”

Downtown Family Fun Night kicks off VSU’s 2023 Family Weekend, an annual tradition that reunites students with their loved ones for two days of activities and special events, including a museum tour, art and history shows, keepsake photos, a movie, and, of course, some Blazer football.

“We are very excited about Downtown Family Fun Night and the opportunity to introduce our visiting Blazer Nation families to the warm and welcoming people of Valdosta,” said Robin Vickery, director of Student Life at VSU.

“As we continue to recover from Hurricane Idalia, coming together for a few hours of food, fun, and fellowship reaffirms our strong sense of community. We are all connected to each other; we need each other to be stronger, to be happier, and to thrive. VSU is blessed to call this vibrant, resilient city home.”

Family Fun Night features food trucks, a kid zone, and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets.

Unity Park Amphitheater is located at 301 E. Central Ave. in Downtown Valdosta.