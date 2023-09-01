//VSU announces Summer 2023 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the more than 300 students named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List.

Release:

More than 300 distinguished and accomplished students were named to Valdosta State University’s Summer 2023 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Vishal Patel of Valdosta (31602)

Ishika Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Shauna Moore of Valdosta (31602)

Shadeeka Harris of Valdosta (31602)

Brooklynn Wilmot of Valdosta (31601)

Tori-Anne Chambers of Valdosta (31602)

Meghan Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Cecilia Fisher of Valdosta (31605)

Audra Gosnell of Valdosta (31605)

Meagan Covell of Valdosta (31606)

Felicia Anderson of Valdosta (31605)

Mackenzie Jones of Valdosta (31602)

Asia Brown of Valdosta (31602)

Michael Lindsey of Valdosta (31602)

Trenton Parker of Valdosta (31605)

Baines Blanton of Valdosta (31605)

Daniel Swilley of Valdosta (31606)

Taylor Slocumb of Valdosta (31606)

Anish Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Ashton Jones-Obikpo of Valdosta (31602)

Taylor Fisher of Valdosta (31605)

Taylor Dixon of Valdosta (31601)

Molly Little of Valdosta (31605)

Camaron Williams of Valdosta (31605)

Travis Tisdale of Valdosta (31605)

William Steinberg of Valdosta (31601)

Abigail King of Valdosta (31602)

Daniel Demersseman of Valdosta (31605)

Bonnie Hamer of Valdosta (31601)

Jesmine Percival of Valdosta (31602)

Shanna Sirovina of Valdosta (31604)

Kathryn Crawford of Valdosta (31602)

Lamaun Matson of Valdosta (31605)

Lauren McNeal of Valdosta (31605)

Megan Davis of Valdosta (31601)

Payton Elkins of Valdosta (31602)

Samantha Folarin of Valdosta (31605)

Angela Tretheway of Valdosta (31602)

Benjamin Khuu of Valdosta (31605)

Leah Hart of Valdosta (31602)

I’jonie Lewis of Valdosta (31601)

Mia Abad-Rojas of Valdosta (31601)

Brent Shoniker of Valdosta (31602)

Nicholas Kristansen of Valdosta (31605)

Rebecca Bynum of Valdosta (31601)

Ricardo Hernandez of Valdosta (31602)

Debi Poore of Valdosta (31601)

Jevin Hampton of Valdosta (31605)

Kathryn Langston of Valdosta (31605)

Dominique Dyson of Valdosta (31605)

Joshua Reed of Valdosta (31605)

Amy Alcoser of Valdosta (31605)

Megan Ault of Valdosta (31605)

Leigh Overlaur of Valdosta (31605)

Amarie Dasher of Valdosta (31602)

