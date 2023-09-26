//VPD makes arrests in stolen vehicle investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A stolen vehicle investigation by the VPD resulted in two Valdosta residents arrested after a pursuit by vehicle and on foot.

Release:

Arrested 1: Karene Antuan Kier, African American male 44 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Ondra Williams, African American male 44 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 18, 2023, a citizen called E911 to report that Karene Antuan Kier, 44 years of age, had taken her vehicle and had kept it without her permission. Officers obtained arrest warrants for Kier for theft by conversion (felony).

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 1041 am., a citizen called E911 to report that she observed the victim’s stolen vehicle at Walmart, 340 Norman Drive. Officers arrived and confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Kier, began to drive away from officers. Both occupants of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran. The passenger, later identified as Ondra Williams, 44 years of age, was apprehended quickly. Williams provided officers a false name, and he had items on him that were later determined to have been stolen from Walmart.

Officers pursued the driver, Kier, until Kier jumped into the pond at the Rainwater Conference Center. Officers spoke with Kier for approximately 20 minutes, in an attempt to get him out of the pond. With the assistance of the Valdosta Fire Department and K9 Unit with Georgia State Patrol, officers were able to remove Kier from the water.

Both Kier and Williams were transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Kier on the active warrant for theft by conversion-felony and the following: Obstruction of an officer, 2 counts-misdemeanor; Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement-misdemeanor; and Reckless driving-misdemeanor.

Williams had two active unrelated arrest warrants: Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; Giving a false name and date of birth-misdemeanor; and Theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.



The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.