//Vikings host Sportsman Banquet during open week

LOWNDES CO. – The Vikings Touchdown Club with the LHS Band Booster will host Sportsman Banquet during open week before Winnersville.

Release:

Our Vikings will have an open week before beginning region play on October 6, 2023. There will be no Viking Touchdown Club meeting this week.

The ticket office is closed this week. The Vikings will begin region play when they travel to Cleveland Field on October 6 to play the Valdosta Wildcats. Tickets for this game will be sold beginning October 2 in accordance with the Viking athletic ticket priority policy. We will receive our allotment of tickets from Valdosta this week and details on ticket sales will be posted later in the week.

During our open week, and in conjunction with the Lowndes Band Boosters, the Touchdown Club and Band Boosters are hosting the second annual Sportsman Banquet. It will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at the Valdosta Elks Lodge. Tickets are $100 and a limited number of tickets remain. Call Chris at 229-292-2028 for tickets. Detailed information on this event is on the flyer below.

Please make plans to support our football team and band by attending the Sportsman drawing on Tuesday.